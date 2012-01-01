Meryl and fellow 'Mamma Mia!' stars say 'g'day' to Sydney

8 JULY 2008

While she hasn't been in Australia for 20 years, double Oscar winner Meryl Streep showed she's got the local accent down to a tee when she joined fellow Mamma Mia! stars Colin Firth and Band Of Brothers actor Dominic Cooper in Sydney on the promotional trail this week.



"G'day," drawled the actress, who was clearly in a jovial mood during the special photocall which took place in the city's harbour. Meryl and her handsome co-stars were Down Under for the film's Australian premiere, due to take place on Tuesday in Melbourne.



In the silver screen version of the hugely successful ABBA musical the 59-year-old actress plays Donna, a hotel owner who is preparing for her daughter's wedding while being reunited with the bride-to-be's three possible fathers - played by Colin, former 007 Pierce Brosnan and Pirates Of the Carribean actor Stellan Skarsgard. Dominic, meanwhile, plays the groom in the all singing-all dancing adventure.



Pride and Prejudice star Colin confessed that the musical nature of the role had been daunting, though he took solace in the fact that he wasn't the only actor on set who thought so. "To look at this spiral of fear in Pierce Brosnan's eyes and then looking at Stellan and seeing the same ... we all realised we suddenly were bonded by blind terror," he joked.