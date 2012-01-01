Rupert signs up for first starring film role away from Hogwarts

10 JULY 2008

His Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, made the transition into the adult world of acting with a role in theatre production Equus, and now Rupert Grint is preparing for his first solo starring role away from Hogwarts.



The 19-year-old actor, who plays the boy wizard's best pal Ron Weasley in the hugely successful film adaptations of JK Rowling's books, is to star in gritty Northern Ireland-set romantic thriller Cherrybomb.



In the flick Rupert portrays Malachy, a party-loving youngster who ends up competing against his best friend for the attentions of a beautiful stranger. What starts out as a game, however, soon becomes something more sinister.



"This is as far away from Hogwarts as you can get," says a film insider. "Audiences are going to see Rupert in a very different light. It's still unclear as to whether his character will be killed off."