Sir Michael Caine delighted to make his mark on Hollywood

12 JULY 2008

Award-winning actor Sir Michael Caine has long been one of Britain's most loved stars. Now he is assured of his place in history with a place outside Hollywood's legendary Grauman's Chinese Theatre.



With proud wife Shakira watching on, the London-born Alfie star left impressions of his hands and feet in wet cement during the ceremony.



Michael, who appears in the new Batman flick The Dark Knight, was clearly delighted with the honour.



"It's the only award of its kind in the world," he said. "There's only been 192 of these since 1921, so they don't throw them about, you know?"



In a career spanning half a century, the 75-year-old has appeared in more than 100 films. Nominated for an Oscar six times, he has been awarded the coveted gong twice, for his roles in Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.