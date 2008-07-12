Nicole and Keith, pictured before the arrival of daughter Sunday Rose, received a special present from her ex-husband and his family
After welcoming their own child together just over two years ago, Tom and Katie were well prepared to ensure the basket contained essentials for the newborn and her parents
There was a very special present among the many gifts sent to new parents Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban this week – a beautiful baby basket from Nicole's ex Tom Cruise and family.
Generous Tom and wife Katie Holmes, along with their daughter Suri and Tom's children Conor, 13, and Bella, 15, who he adopted with Nicole, sent the gift to celebrate birth of The Golden Compass star's longed-for baby, Sunday.
The couple, who welcomed Suri into the world just over two years ago, obviously put their own parental knowledge to good use when choosing the present. The basket was packed with luxurious essentials for the newborn, including chenille blankets and items from the Hermes baby line.
Even though she has just given birth to her daughter, Nicole has already been out and about. Sporting a casual denim jacket, the 41-year-old beauty joined friends on Friday for lunch in Nashville, chatting happily over her chicken salad.
"She looked amazing," said one fellow diner. "Motherhood really suits her well."