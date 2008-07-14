Sophie and Angela treat kids to robot tale as 'Wall-E' touches down

There was an exciting moment in store for the children of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Angela Griffin when they got to meet Wall-E's robotic star at the movie's London premiere.



While pop singer Sophie arrived with her son Sonny on her hip, Coronation Street actress Angela was accompanied by her elder daughter, four-year-old Tallulah Jae. Britain's Got Talent winner, street dancing George Sampson, 15, also stepped out in the capital for the event.



Meanwhile, Alien actress Sigourney Weaver, who provides the voice of a computer in the film, was sharing the spotlight with her robotic co-star whose presence delighted the fans gathered in Leicester Square.



Wall-E – which comes from the writer of Finding Nemo - tells the story of a robot charged with cleaning up an abandoned Earth who falls in love with another robot sent to check on his progress.