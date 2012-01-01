Girls' day out in Malibu for Salma and baby Valentina Paloma

14 JULY 2008

With a glamorous actress mum and businessman father who heads up the company which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault will no doubt grow up having an edge in the sartorial stakes. And the ten-month-old was getting an early introduction to fashion, over the weekend when she accompanied her mum on a shopping trip in Malibu.



The Frida actress, who's has kept a low profile so far this year, has recently been spotted out in LA with her little girl - who has a shock of raven hair and dark brown eyes just like her mum's. They followed up their trip to the shops with a lunch date with Valentina's daddy, Salma's billionaire fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault.



As she adjusts to life as a mum, Salma is also getting back into the swing of work. The Ugly Betty producer says she has six or seven new projects in the pipeline with her production company and is about to begin work on two new silver screen projects - Spanish-language comedy La Banda and US drama Keep Coming Back. Both of which are scheduled for release next year.