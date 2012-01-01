'24' could be headed for the big screen reveals series' star Kiefer

16 JULY 2008

There were three new faces joining 24 star Kiefer Sutherland on the promotional trail for the new series of the hit show this week. Fellow Canadian Gil Bellows, Angelina Jolie's Oscar-winning father Jon Voight and British actor Robert Carlyle added their star power to activities surrounding the upcoming pilot of the counter terrorist agency drama. Attending a TV event in Hollywood the foursome thrilled fans by also revealing there are plans for a 24 movie.



"I think we're going to probably do a film when we stop doing the series," revealed Kiefer, who plays counter terrorist agent Jack Bauer in the Africa-set pilot which is heading for US screens this autumn. "I've loved making this show and I've always said the audience ultimately will dictate and tell you when it's time to stop," he adds.



Meanwhile, Full Monty star Robert is remaining tight-lipped about details of the new installment's plot, while explaining his role in the action. "My character's called Carl Benton, who's Jack Bauer's best buddy," he says. "He hasn't seen him for ten years... Jack's on his travels and he comes to see Carl and hang out with him and potentially change his life."



"I can't tell you anymore or Jack Bauer'll come and kill me - and you!" he joked.



Although Robert's new 24 co-star Jon Voight is in town to talk about his role as a baddie in the two-hour special, he also took the opportunity to speak out about his excitement over the birth of the twins his daughter Angelina Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt recently welcomed.



"All my love goes to them. I was very excited," says the actor, whose relationship with his celeb daughter has been famously turbulent. "It's a big deal. How many people have seen little tiny twins in their lives?"