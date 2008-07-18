Judi and Ricky lead British hopes at US TV Emmy Awards

Dame Judi Dench will be among the British stars vying for success at this year's American Emmy awards. The actress has received a nomination for best actress in a mini-series for her role in BBC period drama Cranford. Her co-star Dame Eileen Atkins also makes the cut, in the supporting actress category.



The nod marks the second time Dame Judi's talents have been recognised by the US TV awards. She was also nominated in 2001 for her role in The Last Of The Blonde Bombshells.



Also hoping to take home one of the prestigious gongs, which fete small screen shows broadcast Stateside, is UK funnyman Ricky Gervais. His Extras series finale has received three nominations, including one for Ricky in the best actor in a mini-series category. He must see off competition from fellow Brits Ralph Fiennes, nominated for his role in Bernard and Doris, and Tom Wilkinson, as well as Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Spacey.



Other British talent shortlisted include Ricky's Extras co-star Ashley Jensen, who goes head to head with Cranford's Dame Eileen in the best supporting actress in a mini-series category. Elsewhere, Hugh Laurie receives his third nomination for best actor in a drama series for his role as Dr Gregory House.



Grabbing the lion's share of nominations, 23 in total, is US-made drama John Adams, which tells the tale of America's founding fathers. Other US shows to be put forward include the American version of The Office and Lost.