Salma and French billionaire Francois-Henri call off engagement

18 JULY 2008

Mexican actress Salma Hayek and billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault have called off their engagement. The Ugly Betty producer's representative confirmed the news this week, adding there would be "no further comment" from the couple.



The announcement comes ten months after the couple welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma, who was born in LA. Salma began seeing Francois-Henri - who is head of the luxury goods firm that owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga - in 2006 after meeting him in Venice.



Salma revealed in April that the couple had something of a unique relationship, with Francois being based in Paris, and her and Valentina living in LA. "To most women it's crazy. But every relationship is unique," she said at the time.