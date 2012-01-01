Angelina Jolie leaves Nice hospital with her baby twins

19 JULY 2008

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has left the hospital in Nice, southern France, where she gave birth to her twins, daughter Vivienne Marcheline and son Knox Leon, last week.



A statement posted on the Lenval Hospital's website confirmed that the Tomb Raider actress left early on Saturday morning, unseen by the crowd gathered outside. "The mother and babies are doing very well," the website added.



It's thought Angelina and the newest Jolie-Pitts were whisked away by a back entrance in a grey minibus at 4am local time. Reporters had been waiting on nearby roofs expecting the star to leave as she had arrived - by helicopter.



Clinic spokesperson Nadine Bauer told US magazine People the hospital wanted to extend thanks to its staff for looking after Angelina and her children, adding, "We enjoyed having her and her family here very much."



With actor-partner Brad Pitt acting as assistant to her doctor, Dr Michel Sussmann, Angelina welcomed the twins on July 12, taking the number of the Jolie-Pitt brood up to six.