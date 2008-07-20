Cameron Diaz prepares to meet the parents of her British beau

20 JULY 2008

Since they were first spotted together last month, loved-up pair Cameron Diaz and British model Paul Sculfor have been inseparable, frequently stepping out together near the actress' home in west Hollywood. And it seems the Shrek star's new relationship is serious after reports that the blonde beauty is jetting to the UK to meet Paul's parents.



British ex-builder Paul, who has dated Lisa Snowdon and Jennifer Aniston in the past, is thought to have invited Cameron to meet his mum and dad in Essex when the couple fly in from LA next week, The Sunday Mirror reports.



After relationships with Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Aniston's current beau John Mayer, Cameron is known to be very choosy when it comes to her love life. "People think if you're single, you are incomplete," she has said. "The thing is, I don't want to be in a relationship that makes me incomplete."