Rhys back on the capital's summer social scene for gallery bash

22 JULY 2008

Showing he's putting his much-publicised split from starlet Sienna Miller well and truly behind him Rhys Ifans was on dapper form as he attended a party at the Serpentine Gallery this week. The actor mingled with socialites and arty types at the Hyde Park bash during which the gallery's latest temporary structure, designed by top architect Frank Gehry, was unveiled.



Catching up with Jade Jagger's ex Dan Macmillan, the Notting Hill star was also joined by celebrated sculptor Antony Gormley - who designed the Angel Of The North - on the lawn of the contemporary art gallery.



The party marks one of Rhys' first public appearances since he parted from Sienna, who - since calling off their romance in June - has begun dating oil heir Balthazar Getty.



However, it seems reports suggesting Rhys is struggling to come to terms with the split are far from accurate. "I'm over her and doing fine," he declared recently - while supermodel pal Naomi Campbell has revealed he "seems over it", too.