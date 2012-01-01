Christian Bale released without charge after assault allegations

23 JULY 2008

The Dark Knight star Christian Bale has been released without charge from police custody, the actor's solicitors confirmed on Tuesday. The 34-year-old was detained and held for four hours after he attended the station by appointment.



Christian, who was in the UK for the European premiere of the latest Batman installment, is free on bail until September pending further inquiries into an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his mother and sister in a London hotel over the weekend.



The Welsh star denies the allegations.



"At this time, there will be no further comment by Mr Bale," said his solicitor.