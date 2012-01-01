The actor on the red carpet in Berlin with Maria, who takes over the role of his onscreen wife previously played by Rachel Weisz. While Brendan admits he felt Rachel's absence when he first read the script, he has nothing but praise for his new co-star. "Maria is lovely," he says Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Brendan and co-star Maria unwrap latest 'Mummy' flick in Europe

23 JULY 2008

With excitement building ahead of its Hollywood premiere on July 27, Brendan Fraser has been busy unveiling the latest instalment of the Mummy series on European shores. The leading man was in Madrid and Berlin this week with co-star Maria Bello to present The Mummy: The Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor in both capitals.



It's been seven years since the Canada-raised actor was last on screen in the role which made him an action hero. And while fans of the movies are accustomed to seeing Brandon as Captain Rick O'Connell they will be unfamiliar with Jane Austen Book Club actress Maria's role as Rick's wife Evie - a part previously played by Rachel Weisz.



Rachel, who gave birth to son Henry in summer 2006, turned down her role in the third film as she didn't want to spend five months in China - where half of the film was shot - while her son was so young. Despite her decision, scriptwriters never considered killing off her character reveals Brandon, who also promises the movie acknowledges Evie's altered appearance.



"I don't want to give the joke away, but I can promise you a brand new Evie," he said. "Maria is lovely."