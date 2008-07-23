Patsy and Sid join rest of cast for 'Enders' night out at The Ivy

London-set soap Eastenders is well known for its friendly on-set atmosphere, so it's not surprising the camaraderie spills over once the cameras have stopped rolling. Almost the entire cast of the BBC show got together for a night out this week - swapping the gritty backdrop of Albert Square for upmarket London eatery The Ivy.



Diners were joined by several key members of the show, including Patsy Palmer, who plays single mum Bianca, and Sid Owen - aka – Ricky, her former husband. Also present, and leaving her character Dawn's budget wardrobe behind, was Kara Tointon, elegant in a classic LBD.



One famous face not spotted at the do was veteran actor Bobby Davro, who has announced he is leaving EastEnders later in the year to concentrate on other projects. TV bosses are leaving the door open for a possible return, however, an idea Bobby seems keen on. "I hope to be back at some point," he says.