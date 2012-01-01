Gillian prepares to greet 'X-Philes' at supernatural flick's world premiere

23 JULY 2008

In the movie world being heavily pregnant isn't an excuse to put your feet up. So as she awaits the birth of her third child, Gillian Anderson is being kept busy promoting the long-awaited X-Files movie.



The supernatural investigator got a huge cheer as she joined Jay Leno on his US chat show, wearing an elegant wraparound dress and high sandals, to talk about the big screen version, entitled I Want To Believe.



On Wednesday evening the actress is likely to face even more enthusiastic scenes at LA's Grauman's Chinese Theatre when crowds of X-Philes - as the series' fans are known - turn up to check out her and co-star David Duchovny's cinematic outing.



Gillian - who already has a 13–year-old daughter called Piper and a little boy of 20 months named Oscar - won't have much time for maternity leave. She'll soon be publicising Boogie Woogie, her bio-pic of legendary journalist Martha Gellhorn, and UK ensemble comedy No One Gets Off In This Town, which also stars Brenda Blethyn and John Hurt.