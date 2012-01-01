Lindsay on set in Queens to reprise 'Ugly Betty' cameo role

23 JULY 2008

Lindsay Lohan received rave reviews for her cameo in last season's Ugly Betty finale, and now fans of the hit comedy can look forward to seeing even more of the Hollywood starlet in the show. Donning a fast-food restaurant uniform to reprise her role as Betty's catty high school nemesis Kimberly, the actress was on set this week lensing five episodes for the new series.



While her first appearance came in a flashback to Betty's school days, Lindsay's character has now arrived in the style-challenged fashion mag assistant's present. The 22-year-old is expected to spend three days filming in New York's Queens district.



After a troubled couple of years, the Mean Girls star seems to be getting her career back on track. She's just wrapped filming on the comedy Labor Pains and, as her relationship with DJ Samantha Ronson goes from strength to strength, a close pal reports: "I haven't seen Lindsay this happy in years."