Mulder and Scully finally deliver 'X-Files' flick to fans in Los Angeles

24 JULY 2008

Ardent US fans had camped overnight in LA to catch the long-awaited X-Files movie, I Want To Believe. The wait was nothing in comparison to the six years they'd been counting down since the end of the series about supernatural phenomena, however.



Their heroes, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who reprise their roles as FBI investigators Mulder and Scully, seemed thrilled with their reception at Graumann's Chinese Theatre. Gillian, who is expecting her third child, even showed off her burgeoning baby bump for the cameras.



The expectant mum was stunning in a cleavage-boosting gown in midnight blue – a colour that seems to be a favourite with the flame-haired actress as it was also her choice for a US interview on the eve of the screening.



As she promotes the movie, the London-born actress has admitted there was one part of the experience she could have done without - the stunts. "I was 24 when I first started the television series and now I'm almost 40. I'm too old for this," said the screen talent, who celebrates the landmark birthday on August 9.



She added: "David's in the best shape of his life, though, and did most of the work. He was climbing and jumping off cliffs."