Javier Bardem 'to propose to his Spanish love Penelope Cruz'

27 JULY 2008

They are the Spanish darlings of Hollywood who began dating last year after starring in Woody Allen flick Vicky Cristina Barcelona together. Now it looks as if wedding bells could be in the air for Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.



Sources close to the couple say that Oscar-winning actor Javier, 39, is planning to pop the question when they are away on holiday next month, reports The Mail on Sunday.



"Both Penelope and Javier are very excited about their future together," added the source.



To further show his commitment to the 34-year-old actress, Javier will be moving to the UK in September to be with her while she lenses new musical flick Nine.



Although the couple only got together in 2007, they have known each other for 16 years, after meeting on the set of Spanish comedy Jamón Jamón.