Johnny Depp planning to take another chance on 'Don Quixote'

27 JULY 2008

Seven years after abandoning their first attempt, Hollywood heart-throb Johnny Depp and film-maker Terry Gilliam are trying once again to shoot the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.



Based on the Cervantes novel, the film stars Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny as an advertising executive who travels back in time.



In one of the most incident-prone shoots ever, the original attempt to film the flick suffered a variety of accidents, including the set being washed away by a flash flood and one the lead actors taking ill. After just five days of filming, Monty Python star Terry was forced to pull the plug on the project.



Since then, the failed movie has found fame as the subject of 1992's hit documentary Lost In La Mancha.



According to a source, the two men, who made Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas together, are now confident that they can finish the production this time.