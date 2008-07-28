The Training Day actor relaxes with his two leading ladies - Ryan, whom he wed a few weeks ago, and ten-day-old Clementine Jane
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Ethan's new wife, who once cared for the actor's older children, is clearly delighted at becoming a mum herself
Photo: © Rex
28 JULY 2008
The newest member of the Hawke family has made her public debut. Clementine Jane, the daughter of Training Day actor Ethan and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes was spotted in New York as her parents took her for a stroll.
And new dad Ethan looked like a natural as he wandered along the street eating an ice cream with his two girls.
Ryan - who met the Oscar-nominated star while working as a nanny to his children with ex Uma Thurman – was also in her element, beaming with happiness as she cradled the newborn.
Little Clementine was born on July 18, just weeks after Ethan, 37, tied the knot with 28-year-old Ryan in a private ceremony.