Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sly Stallone holiday in Europe

29 JULY 2008

With her outsized shades and wide-brimmed sunhat Catherine Zeta-Jones was the epitome of Hollywood glamour as she and her husband Michael Douglas dined at St Tropez's Club 55 on Monday.



The couple, who are familiar figures on the European social scene in summer as they own a villa on Majorca, have just arrived in the South of France.



Chic Catherine - on a break from lensing romcom The Rebound in New York - showed off her enviable figure in a gold-sequined kaftan as she dropped by for a bite at the exclusive waterfront eatery, where a sun lounger at the water's edge can cost up to €100 in high season.



The Zorro star is not alone in favouring the bamboo-surrounded, bungalow-style establishment. Club 55 is also popular with the likes of Paris Hilton, Mick Jagger and Bono.



Another famous face holidaying in Europe this year is Sylvester Stallone. The Rambo star is showing wife Jennifer and their three daughters - Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet - the sights of France and Italy before he gets to work on the thriller Notorious, which he'll direct and star in.