Rachel sparks rumours by supporting ex Ryan on DJ debut

31 JULY 2008

Canadian stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are clearly still close despite splitting last year. The talented twosome recently prompted speculation that their relationship is back on after they were seen enjoying each other's company at a Hollywood bar where the actor was deejaying.



In a new sideline to his career, Oscar-nominated Ryan has begun a regular spot spinning discs at LA lounge bar the Green Door's weekly jazz night. And in between pleasing the crowds with his selection of vintage Forties and Fifties tracks, the Ontario-born star was seen chatting animatedly with his former love. "He seemed happy to see her," a friend told People about the 27-year-old star, who gave his set an extra dose of authenticity by wearing a period-style white T-shirt, black trousers and motorcycle jacket.



When the pair called time on their three-year relationship in 2007, Ryan found himself in the surprising position of having to console fans. "I feel like I want to give people hugs, they seem so sad. Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs!" he said shortly after the break-up.