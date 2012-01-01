Our children think Michael's a chef! says Catherine Zeta-Jones

31 JULY 2008

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are currently enjoying a holiday which very much reflects their A-list status - lunching at Club 55 in St Tropez and yachting off the coast of Italy's uber-cool Portofino. But two young people remain blithely unaware of the Hollywood heavyweights' stature - their children.



The Welsh beauty has revealed she and Michael have kept their son Dylan, seven, and five-year-old daughter Carys so sheltered from fame they think their movie star dad is a chef.



"Dylan was doing occupations at school recently and the teacher said, 'You have to go home and ask Mummy and Daddy what they do'," explained the Chicago star. "So we were trying to explain to Dylan that we make movies, and he went to Michael, 'Hang on. Mama makes movies, you make pancakes!'."



"So my two-time Oscar-winning husband with a career of 40 years looks at me and says, 'Oh, it's come to that!'," she laughed.



The couple chose to bring up their children away from Tinseltown, opting instead to make a Bermuda hideaway their permanent home. "For me, it was the ideal choice," says the mum-of-two.