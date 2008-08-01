Tinseltown movie date for 007 star Daniel and girlfriend Satsuki

1 AUGUST 2008

Having recently wrapped filming on his latest outing as MI5 superspy James Bond, Daniel Craig was enjoying a night out in Hollywood with his girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell this week. The glamorous pair were among star guests at the premiere of comedy crime thriller Pineapple Express in Los Angeles.



Wearing a snappy grey suit and with his elegant American love on his arm, the Cheshire-born screen hunk - who finished off the look with a pair of aviator shades - could have walked straight of the set of the latest sequel in the spy series, Quantum Of Solace.



Production crews have been busy putting the finishing touches to Daniel's new film ahead of its October premiere in London. And one key element that's recently slotted into place is the movie's soundtrack - a duet entitled Another way To Die, between R&B songstress Alicia Keys and White Stripes frontman Jack White. It's the first time in the film franchise's history that two musicians have collaborated on the project.



Other stars joining Daniel at the Pineapple Express premiere included Jim Carrey - who was in sunglasses, too – and his girlfriend Jenny McCarthy. Also checking out the tale of two bumbling pals who stumble upon a murder scene was Alicia Silverstone. The actress, soon to return to US TV screens in the comedy The Bad Mother's Handbook, went along with her musician husband Christopher Jarecki.