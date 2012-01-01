The 76-year-old actress, who was reported to have suffered from heart failiure, is expected to return home shortly says her spokesman Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Elizabeth 'fine' and surrounded by 'fabulous jewels' as she recovers

1 AUGUST 2008

Elizabeth Taylor is recovering in hospital after a precautionary visit earlier this week, her spokesman has confirmed.



"Ms Taylor is fine," reads the statement. "Her hospital visit was precautionary… At present, she is surrounded by family, friends and fabulous jewels."



US reports claiming the 76-year-old had suffered from heart failure were "dramatic, overstated and untrue", he continues, adding the screen legend is expected to return home shortly.