The 76-year-old actress, who was reported to have suffered from heart failiure, is expected to return home shortly says her spokesman
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
1 AUGUST 2008
Elizabeth Taylor is recovering in hospital after a precautionary visit earlier this week, her spokesman has confirmed.
"Ms Taylor is fine," reads the statement. "Her hospital visit was precautionary… At present, she is surrounded by family, friends and fabulous jewels."
US reports claiming the 76-year-old had suffered from heart failure were "dramatic, overstated and untrue", he continues, adding the screen legend is expected to return home shortly.