Hollywood star Johnny Depp tipped to star in Batman sequel

2 AUGUST 2008

As Batman Begins sequel The Dark Knight smashes box office records, talks are already underway to make the next instalment, with big name stars such as Johnny Depp being linked to the film.



Studio bosses have reportedly set their sights on the Hollywood heart-throb to star as The Riddler, a role last played by funnyman Jim Carey in 1995's Batman Forever.



"Johnny's a pro," a source said of the versatile actor. "He'll be able to take the role and still make the character his own."



After The Dark Knight – starring Christian Bale and the late Heath Ledger - took a record $314 million in ten days, it is thought producers are keen to start casting for the next flick.



Actors linked to the film include Angelina Jolie in the role of Catwoman and Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman as The Penguin, a role previously portrayed by Danny DeVito in Batman Returns in 1992.