I miss not having a university education, reveals Keira Knightley

2 AUGUST 2008

There's only one thing British beauty Keira Knightley says is missing in her life – a university education.



The Edge Of Love star left school when she was 17 to pursue her stunning career on the silver screen. And that, says the modest 23-year-old, has left her feeling "completely uneducated".



"Not going to university did give me an incredible driving force," the actress told Tatler magazine. "It makes me feel I am going to read absolutely everything so I can prove that I am not stupid."



To expand her knowledge, the Oscar-nominated star has thrown herself into books. Her current reading list includes the works of Mary Wollstonecroft, a history of the Vietnam War and Germaine Greer's iconic work The Female Eunich.



Next seen on the silver screen in The Duchess, Keira is already being tipped for another Acadamy Award nomination for her performance as Georgina, Duchess of Devonshire. She has also signed on to play Cordelia in a film adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear alongside Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins and Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Watts.