In this week's issue, the Hollywood couple introduce their twins Knox and Vivienne - along with the rest of their beautiful family - to the world
Click on photo to enlarge
3 AUGUST 2008
In this week's issue, number 1033, the glamorous couple reveal in an exclusive interview with HELLO! just how they and their four older children, Maddox, 7, Pax, 4, Zahara, 3, and two-year-old Shiloh, are finding life since the twins’ arrival.
"It is chaos," laughs the Hollywood actress on life at the sprawling Chateau Miraval in Provence, "but we are managing it and having a wonderful time."
Doting dad Brad, meanwhile, confides: "Viv is proving to resemble Ange in spirit, attitude and physicality… And Knox, he's a bit of me."
Read the full story and see 17 pages of intimate family photos in the current edition of HELLO!, on sale now.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcome a son and daughter to the world
Brad and Angelina spark further baby speculation at film festival
Brad and Angelina steal the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards