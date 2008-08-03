International star Madonna headed back to her hometown with her 11-year-old daughter Lourdes (seen in the background) for a screening of her documentary film, I Am Because We Are
"She has such an incredible heart and spirit," said Bowling For Columbine director Michael Moore of the singer. "She does so much out of the glare of the lights to make the world a better place."
Music icon Madonna returned to her roots on Saturday to screen her latest film in her hometown of Detroit.
Hundreds of fans turned out to see the singer - who celebrates her 50th birthday in less than two weeks - and her daughter Lourdes promote the showing of I Am Because We Are at the city's Traverse City Film Festival.
"It's great bringing my movie to a place that I feel familiar," Madonna told the film's audience. "There's something very poetic about coming back to the place where I used to come for holidays – camping trips with my dad and stepmother and my very large family."
Looking typically stunning in a simple satin black dress belted at the waist, the 4 Minutes songstress greeted Oscar-winning film-maker Michael Moore, the co-founder of the festival, as she arrived.
This is the third screening for the singer's documentary, which premiered at New York's Tribeca Film Festival in April and also showed at Cannes in May. Documenting the HIV crisis affecting the children of Malawi, the film holds a special place in Madonna's heart since it concerns the country where her adopted son David comes from.