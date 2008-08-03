Art-lover Orlando Bloom joins the celebrities celebrating Tracey Emin

3 AUGUST 2008

As well as showing off his newly shorn haircut, British actor Orlando Bloom revealed his love for modern art on Saturday.



Heart-throb Orlando was part of the star-studded audience at the opening of acclaimed artist Tracey Emin's new exhibition - a major retrospective of her work - at Edinburgh's Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.



Missing the event was Orlando's beautiful girlfriend Miranda Kerr, 25. The Aussie model is back in her homeland, where she will make her catwalk debut for department store David Jones on Tuesday.



Victoria's Secret star Miranda took the opportunity to put paid to rumours that her relationship with the 31-year-old was over, saying they were looking forward to seeing each other more when she returns to New York.



"He's working on a movie, but hopefully we will be able to co-ordinate our schedules so we can spend some time together," she said.



Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, Orlando looked very much at home as he chatted to the Turner Prize-nominated artist and the gallery staff, as well as mingling with guests, including Scottish author Ian Rankin and artist Sam Taylor Wood and her partner, Jay Jopling.