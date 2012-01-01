Christmas wedding for Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal

3 AUGUST 2008

Loved-up couple Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal are to tie the knot at the end of the year.



Currently lensing for his new £100 million epic adventure film, Prince of Persia, in Morocco, Jake is believed to have told friends that he and 32-year-old Reese will marry on or around his birthday on December 19.



"He told me he had proposed several times but she kept telling him she wanted to give their relationship more time," a source told the Mail On Sunday. "When he asked again a couple of weeks ago, she finally said yes."



Earlier this year, the Walk The Line star and her two children moved across the pond into a £1.9 million house in the cosmopolitan district of Notting Hill to be closer to Jake while he filmed in London. The gorgeous couple have been dating since 2007, following Reese's divorce from actor Ryan Phillippe.