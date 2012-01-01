Morgan Freeman critical after car turns over in Mississippi

4 AUGUST 2008

Dark Knight actor Morgan Freeman has been admitted to hospital after being involved in a serious car accident in Mississippi.



The 71-year-old was airlifted to a medical centre in Memphis. His car came off the road and rolled over several times on Sunday evening.



An unidentified woman was also in the car with the actor at the time.



A spokeswoman for the hospital says he's in a serious condition.



Morgan has twice been nominated for a best actor Oscar - for The Shawshank Redemption and for Driving Miss Daisy - and took home a supporting actor trophy for Million Dollar Baby in 2005. He recently confirmed he is to play Nelson Mandela in a new film.