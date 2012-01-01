The Titanic star relaxes aboard his boat off the coast of the Spanish island with a group of pals. He is currently considering taking the lead role in a new film about Russian revolutionary Lenin Photo: © Newspix International Click on photo to enlarge

Leonardo joins jet setters chilling out on Spain's Formentera

5 AUGUST 2008

Forget Saint Tropez, the place for any self respecting A lister to catch some rays this summer is Formentera. The latest star to be seduced by the Spanish island's charms is Leonardo DiCaprio.



The Titanic actor was spotted chilling out on the deck of his yacht My Issue with a group of pals. There was no sign, however, of his model girlfriend Bar Refaeli. The Israeli beauty is currently in Marbella to attend a party thrown by jewellers Chopard.



Leo is apparently considering offers for his next big screen project. One role on the table is the lead in a new film about Russian revolutionary Lenin. The movie's director has his heart set on the Hollywood star due to the striking resemblance Leonardo bears to the communist leader as a young man.