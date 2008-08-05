Scarlett joins Spanish beauty Penelope at Woody Allen premiere

5 AUGUST 2008

They are hailed as two of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and on Monday night Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson lit up the red carpet as they joined Woody Allen and co-star Rebecca Hall for the US premiere of their new film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.



While Scarlett stepped out to the LA screening in a red dress accessorised with the rock she received from fiancé Ryan Reynolds, Penelope opted for a plunging navy halterneck affair which accentuated her curves.



Showing her support for pal Penelope was newly-single actress Salma Hayek, who gave her friend a warm embrace as she arrived. The Vanilla Sky star had another important person in her life sharing the special evening. Her co-star in the film, and real life love interest, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem was also in attendance.



Vicky Cristina Barcelona has been hailed as a return to form by Woody Allen, who was accompanied by his wife Soon-Yi to the event. The romantic comedy centres around two American women, Vicky and Cristina – played by Rebecca and Scarlett – who meet Javier's artist character Juan while on holiday in Barcelona. Penelope stars as her off-screen love's ex-girlfriend Maria.