Lynda and co dare to bare on West End in 'Calendar Girls' musical



Lynda takes on the part played by Helen Mirren in the 2003 film. Joining her on stage will be a host of other well-known British actresses, including Rumpole Of The Bailey star Patricia Hodge, Corrie actress Gaynor Faye and Golden Globe-nominee Sian Phillips.



All will strip for the scene in which the calendar photos are shot, although their blushes will be spared by humorous strategically-placed kitchen props.



"I think it’s going to be empowering, not just for us but for the audience as well," says 50-year-old Lynda. "I hope they stand up and cheer when we take our clothes off."



The show is based on the true story of a North Yorkshire Women's Insitute who posed for the calendar to raise funds for cancer research after a member's husband succumbed to the disease. It kicks off in Chichester in September, before travelling to Scotland and opening in London for Christmas.