Loose Women presenter Lynda (centre) takes the role played by Helen Mirren in the 2002 film. Joining her are (from left) Gaynor Faye, Patricia Hodge, Sian Phillips, Elaine C Smith and Julia Hills
Photo: © Theatre Royal
6 AUGUST 2008
Lynda takes on the part played by Helen Mirren in the 2003 film. Joining her on stage will be a host of other well-known British actresses, including Rumpole Of The Bailey star Patricia Hodge, Corrie actress Gaynor Faye and Golden Globe-nominee Sian Phillips.
All will strip for the scene in which the calendar photos are shot, although their blushes will be spared by humorous strategically-placed kitchen props.
"I think it’s going to be empowering, not just for us but for the audience as well," says 50-year-old Lynda. "I hope they stand up and cheer when we take our clothes off."
The show is based on the true story of a North Yorkshire Women's Insitute who posed for the calendar to raise funds for cancer research after a member's husband succumbed to the disease. It kicks off in Chichester in September, before travelling to Scotland and opening in London for Christmas.