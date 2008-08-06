Dennis' real-life love Victoria Duffy was striking in a vibrant pink dress as she attended the New York event
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Blondie frontwoman Debbie shares a joke on the red carpet with Patricia
Photo: © Getty Images
6 AUGUST 2008
As Dennis Hopper stepped out for a screening of his new film Elegy on Tuesday he was joined not only by his wife of 12 years, Victoria Duffy, but also by his on-screen spouse, Blondie rocker Deborah Harry.
Other members of the cast at the screening included Penelope Cruz. The Spanish leading lady has been particularly busy this week, also attending the Tuesday premiere of Vicky Cristina Barcelona with co-star Scarlett Johansson.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's fiancé Peter Sarsgaard was on the red carpet, too, taking his place alongside Pieces Of April actress Patricia Clarkson - elegant in a one-shouldered black gown.
Based on Philip Roth's novel The Dying Animal, Elegy features Ben Kingsley as a critic whose passionate relationship with a young woman throws his life into disarray.