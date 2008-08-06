The indie comedy is Josh's first film since he joined the cast of Lost four years ago
He was almost unrecognisable on the California set of Stay Cool
With his arms covered in body ink and his handsome features obscured with a full beard, Josh Holloway would have been hard to recognise even for an ardent Lost fan.
The actor's dramatic transformation is for his new big screen project Stay Cool, his first film role since joining the castaway drama in 2004.
In the indie comedy, which tells the tale of a successful author forced to confront an unrequited high school crush, he plays a tattoo artist named Wino.
Due to hit cinemas next year, the movie also stars Winona Ryder as Wino's girlfriend, Hilary Duff and US funnyman Chevy Chase.