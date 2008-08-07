The glittering red flats worn by the actress were reminiscent of the magic slippers worn by Judie Garland in The Wizard Of Oz
She later slipped into something more classic to take daughter Suri to see The Little Mermaid
Katie Holmes appeared to have taken sartorial inspiration from The Wizard Of Ozthis week as she arrived at rehearsals for her upcoming Broadway role in a pair of sparkling shoes similar to Dorothy's ruby slippers.
The Mad Money actress is currently preparing for her September debut in a revival of Arthur Miller's post-WWII drama All My Sons. In it she plays Anne, a vivacious young woman who falls in love with the brother of her pilot beau who went missing in the war.
It's not all work and no play for the 29-year-old actress, though. After a day spent treading the boards she gave her two-year-old daughter Suri an introduction to the legendary New York theatre district by taking her to see a production of The Little Mermaid.