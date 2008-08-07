Marcia among celeb mums relishing time with their little ones

7 AUGUST 2008

While many of the celeb set have been jetting off to foreign climes with their families, some A-list mums have been making the most of the quiet summer months to spend time with their children closer to home. Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross is one of them - the flame-haired actress enjoyed a lazy afternoon at a local park in Santa Monica, LA, with her one-year-old twins Eden and Savannah.



Also in the sunshine state, an expectant Jennifer Garner was indulging in many a girl's favourite pastime - shopping - with her two-year-old daughter Violet. The 36-year-old actress, who's expecting again later this year was showing off a burgeoning baby bump as she dropped into celeb favourite Brentwood Market.



Closer to home, there was a chance for Myleene Klass' little girl Ava to get a glimpse into her mum's work world when the TV and radio presenter dropped by the Radio 1 studios in London with the tot. Ava, who turns one on August 15, had included her favourite teddy bear on the outing.