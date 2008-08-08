Sienna and Balthazar spotted together on Malibu shopping trip

8 AUGUST 2008

Reports that Sienna Miller's relationship with billionaire oil heir Balthazar Getty had run its course may have been a little wide of the mark, it has emerged. The actress and her latest love interest were pictured together in LA on Thursday, where they browsed Malibu's top designer stores.



It had previously been reported the married Brothers And Sisters actor had returned to his wife Rosetta, with whom he has four children. However, his public outing with Sienna seems to suggest that's not the case.



Meanwhile Sienna's friends have come forward to set the record straight about the 26-year-old actress' latest relationship, which was revealed when she was snapped in a passionate embrace with Balthazar while holidaying in Italy early last month.



"She and Balthazar met through friends and he was already separated from his wife," insists one, adding that Sienna was not involved with the 33-year-old before his marriage split. "He should have announced his separation a lot earlier than he did - he'd been sleeping on friends' couches for six months. (Sienna) was always told he was separated."