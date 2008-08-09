Carrying a large box of Bollinger champagne - part of a "substantial order" - the Bond star leaves a London off-licence this week
Satsuki, who met Daniel in 2005, during the lensing of his film The Jacket, has often been seen sporting a diamond solitaire on her ring finger
9 AUGUST 2008
Bond actor Daniel Craig is believed to be about to tie the knot with girlfriend Satuski Mitchell after being spotted carrying boxes of vintage champagne.
The handsome 40-year-old was seen buying several crates of Bollinger from an off-licence in Marylebone, central London, this week. Staff revealed he had placed a "substantial order".
Cheshire-born Daniel is said to have vowed to wed the American beauty after finishing work on the latest 007 film, Quantum Of Solace. Shooting has already ended and the last touches are being added before its October release.
Although the couple – who met on a film set in 2005 - have never announced an engagement, movie producer Satuski, 29, has been seen recently wearing a large diamond solitaire ring from Cartier.
It would be the second time down the aisle for Daniel. He wed Scottish actress Fiona Loudon, with whom he has a daughter, Ella, in 1992.