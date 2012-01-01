'Oceans' stars pay tribute to American comedian Bernie Mac

10 AUGUST 2008

Hollywood is in mourning for Bernie Mac after the comedian passed away on Saturday night from complications due to pneumonia.



The 50-year-old actor, who starred in the hit films Ocean's Eleven, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Transformers, was recently admitted to a Chicago hospital after being diagnosed with the lung illness.



"The world just got a little less funny," said Ocean's co-star George Clooney.



Fellow Ocean's star Don Cheadle concurred: " This is a very sad day for many of us who knew and loved Bernie… He will be missed, but heaven just got funnier."



The Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian, whose long-running sitcom, The Bernie Mac Show found critical and public acclaim in the US, leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Rhonda, a daughter and a granddaughter. His funeral will be held on Friday.