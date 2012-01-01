Mel Gibson returns to the silver screen in remake of British classic

10 AUGUST 2008

In his first lead role since 2002, Hollywood heavyweight Mel Gibson has signed up to appear in the film version of the BBC's hit 1985 mini-series, Edge of Darkness.



With original director Martin Campbell at the helm, the flick sees Mel – a long-time fan of the programme - star as Thomas Craven, the role first played by British actor Bob in the highly acclaimed drama.



Mel's character is a straight-laced homicide detective who sets out to discover the truth about the death of his activist daughter Emma, played by Aussie actress Bojana Novakovic. Industry insiders say Goodfellas star Robert De Niro is poised to join the cast as Darius Jedburgh, the shady operative whose job is to destroy the evidence.



Due for release in 2009, the film is one of several Mel has lined up after taking a break from major roles in recent years to concentrate on directing.