Easy rider George, who is often seen out on the streets of LA onboard his bike, took in a tour of the celebrity hotspot from the road while enjoying his summer holiday Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

George Clooney gears up to see the best of picturesque Portofino

11 AUGUST 2008

After a week taking in the beautiful sights of the Mediterranean onboard a yacht with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, it was time for a change of transport for Hollywood heart-throb George Clooney.



Dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, the Oscar-winning actor climbed onto his beloved Harley Davidson motorbike to join friends for a ride around the picturesque Italian resort of Portofino.



Safety-conscious George, who was involved in an accident while out in his Harley with former love Sarah Larson in September, took care to strap on his helmet as he made his way around the small fishing village, which has become one of the favourite holiday hotspots for celebrities.