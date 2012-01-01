Scarlett in no hurry to walk down the aisle with her Canadian beau

11 AUGUST 2008

A long engagement could be on the cards for actress Scarlett Johansson and her Canadian fiancé Ryan Reynolds, it seems. The blonde siren has said she is enjoying being "young and engaged" and is in no rush to tie the knot.



"We're just enjoying our time, " says the Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress. "We're just recently - very recently - engaged. So… we're just taking it easy. And no big plan yet.



"I mean, I'm 23. There's no reason to rush into it. Everything feels very natural and relaxed."



With her packed schedule, Scarlett, who announced her engagement to Vancouver-born actor Ryan in May, would have been hard pressed this year to find time to make plans for her big day.



Apart from filming and promoting Woody Allen's Spain-set project, the actress has also walked the red carpet around the world for The Other Boleyn Girl and launched a music career, as well as continuing with her various charity endeavours.