Lunch date in Malibu for loved-up couple Sienna and Balthazar

11 AUGUST 2008

Sienna Miller and billionaire oil heir Balthazar Getty looked closer than ever as they had lunch together at a Malibu restaurant on Sunday.



Despite claims the 33-year-old father-of-four was hoping to be reconciled with his wife Rosetta, the high-profile pair appeared very much in love on their foursome with Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer and his wife Linda.



The outing seems to confirm reports that the Alfie actress has been welcomed into her new beau's inner circle. "They are living together in LA," reveals a US source. "Everyone knows about (Sienna) and accepts her."



Balthazar isn't the only person keen to spend time with the actress. While Sienna goes about her life in LA, her The Edge Of Love co-star Keira Knightley has revealed she is missing her gal pal.



"I love Sienna, I think she's a wonderful actress, but we've been like two ships passing in the night recently," says the 23-year-old. "That's what's lovely but also sad about acting. You get incredibly close to people and as soon as it's over, you don't see each other."