Katie Holmes bounces back into mum mode as she plays with Suri

13 AUGUST 2008

Even though she is busy with rehearsals for her Broadway debut in All My Sons next month, Katie Holmes is making sure she spends as much time with her family as possible.



Fresh from her overnight trip to LA, where the 29-year-old was by husband Tom Cruise's side for the premiere of his latest film, Tropic Thunder, the loving mum was back in New York on Wednesday to play with daughter Suri.



Despite her busy schedule, Katie wasn't about to take it easy and headed out to a sports complex, where the gorgeous two-year-old enjoyed a trampoline lesson.



Dressed in a green patterned frock, Tom and Katie's little girl was evidently in her element as she bounced around. And the Mad Money star was just as happy to whip of her shoes and join her barefooted daughter, holding hands to jump on the trampoline together.