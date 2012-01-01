Renee checks out the view on set of latest big screen project

14 AUGUST 2008

While many of her Tinseltown colleagues seem to be sunning themselves in exotic locations, Renee Zellweger was in work mode this week in Los Angeles. The actress was scoping out the waterfront set of her forthcoming celluloid offering My One And Only.



Filming has recently begun on the Fifties-set romantic comedy, which also features Sex And The City's Chris Noth and Golden Globe nominee Kevin Bacon. Renee stars as Ann, a glam divorcee who embarks on a drive down the Eastern Coast of the US with the intention of finding a wealthy man to take care of her and her two sons.



Due out next year, the movie is just one of the blonde star's upcoming big screen projects. Her western film Appaloosa hits US screens in October, with horror Case 39 and comedy Chilled in Miami to follow in 2009.