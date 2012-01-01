Animal-lover Debra gets a special visitor during filming in LA

15 AUGUST 2008

Lensing her latest TV series in a Los Angeles park this week, Will And Grace star Debra Messing found herself distracted from the job in hand by a furry friend. Bending down to greet an excitable pooch, the flame-haired beauty couldn't resist scooping her new pal up for a cuddle.



The animal-loving actress, who's busy filming scenes for US small screen series The Starter Wife, has her own dog - named Laila - so has lots of experience when it comes to canine companions.



"She grew up with dogs, and proudly calls herself a 'dogperson'," reveals her producer husband Dan - adding that his famous wife's passion for pooches has now rubbed off onto him, despite his initial reluctance to get a pet. "Of course, I instantly fell deeply in love with (our dog)!" he admits.